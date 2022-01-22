Illinois native's penny project addresses 'honor shortage' for veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes to honor someone, a person only needs on penny.

Jedd Price, of Florida, has been doing that — and then some.

Born in Alton and raised in Troy, Price is on a journey to place 100,000 pennies at the grave sites of veterans across the country. He said the idea came after he returned to Illinois in 2020 for Memorial Day. While visiting, he noticed that his grandfather's gravestone was dirty. He had come back a year later to clean it and had asked over Facebook if anyone had family in Florida where they would like to have the same done. But he received no responses.

"I thought, 'Well, I'll go honor 1,000 veterans on Memorial Day just as a way to honor a bunch of them instead of just one by cleaning it," Price said.

Throughout the rest of 2021, Price has placed pennies in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois and every national cemetery in Florida.

Price will be back in the Riverbend on Saturday, Jan. 29, to lay the last five of his pennies. Two are for his step-grandfathers, two are for his biological grandfathers, and one for his great-grandfather. He plans to visit visit Carrolton, Greenfield, Highland and Fairview Heights.

Price said that, when he started his project, there was some struggle to get enough pennies because of coin shortages. This did not deter Price, who instead termed the challenge an "honor shortage."

"There's a love for veterans, but there's not a lot of active ways to kind of show respect," Price said. "I'm just trying to do something a little more tangible."

Price said that, since he started his journey he has received support from many people. His place of work, Auto Pay Plus, has helped him gather 41,000 pennies for his mission.

He's also met a lot of people, recalling in particular one widow of a veteran.

"Before leaving, she made a beeline for me with the biggest smile on her face and said, 'Keep doing what you're doing — and here's every last penny in my van.'"

Price said that, once he completes his 100,000-penny goal he plans to take up continue another project, though he is not sure what that will be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0