Illinois National Guard warns soldiers of potential scams

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois National Guard is warning its soldiers and airmen to be on the lookout for potential financial scams after one soldier was recently targeted in a phone scam.

An Illinois Army National Guard soldier reported receiving a phone call on July 25 from an individual impersonating a sergeant asking about backpay for the soldier’s dependents, the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the individual instructed the soldier to log into the military pay and leave system and give him details about recent pay checks and account balances.

The caller then asked the soldier to send him $278.24 via a digital payment app to an account under the name of Aryk Smith in order to receive upwards of $1,200 in backpay. The caller said he would review the payment later.

The soldier eventually became suspicious of the caller and reported it to unit leaders and the police.

In its statement, the Illinois National Guard said soldiers should be wary of direct calls for financial inquiries.

“Soldiers are reminded that Military Pay will never reach out to them individually regarding backpay issues without the full-time unit support and the leadership knowing of the issue,” the statement read.

If soldiers are contacted about a debt they owe, the National Guard said, they can have that debt taken from their military pay or make a check payable to the Department of Treasury.

“Soldiers should never pay any money to an individual regarding any military pay issue,” the statement continued.

The Illinois National Guard encourages any soldiers who receive a call like the previously reported scam to report it immediately to their unit and chain of command.

Anyone seeking further information can contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office at (217) 761-3569 or ng.il.ilarng.list.staff-pao@army.mil.