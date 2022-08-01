Illinois National Guard warns soldiers of potential scams

SPRINGFIELD — The
Illinois National Guard is warning its soldiers and airmen to be on the lookout for potential financial scams after one soldier was recently targeted in a phone scam.
An Illinois Army National Guard soldier reported receiving a phone call on July 25 from an individual impersonating a sergeant asking about backpay for the soldier’s dependents, the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office said in a statement.
According to the statement, the individual instructed the soldier to log into the military pay and leave system and give him details about recent pay checks and account balances.
The caller then asked the soldier to send him $278.24 via a digital payment app to an account under the name of Aryk Smith in order to receive upwards of $1,200 in backpay. The caller said he would review the payment later.
The soldier eventually became suspicious of the caller and reported it to unit leaders and the police.
In its statement, the Illinois National Guard said soldiers should be wary of direct calls for financial inquiries.
“Soldiers are reminded that Military Pay will never reach out to them individually regarding backpay issues without the full-time unit support and the leadership knowing of the issue,” the statement read.
If soldiers are contacted about a debt they owe, the National Guard said, they can have that debt taken from their military pay or make a check payable to the Department of Treasury.
“Soldiers should never pay any money to an individual regarding any military pay issue,” the statement continued.
The Illinois National Guard encourages any soldiers who receive a call like the previously reported scam to report it immediately to their unit and chain of command.
Anyone seeking further information can contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office at (217) 761-3569 or
ng.il.ilarng.list.staff-pao@army.mil.
Cities With the Most Military Families
Photo Credit: Abbey Benson / Shutterstock
Millions of Americans are employed as active-duty military or serve in the Reserves and National Guard. While a much smaller share of Americans hold positions in the U.S. Armed Forces than in years past, a large number of Americans still have direct ties to the military. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 3.2% of the U.S. population lives in a military household with at least one active-duty military, Reserves, or National Guard member.
The draft for military service ended in 1973. Since then, the military has been an all-volunteer force. During the height of the Vietnam war in 1968, there were nearly 3.7 million active-duty military members, comprising 1.8% of the total U.S. population, but the share of active-duty military members has been declining since then. In 2020, 1.5 million Americans, or less than 0.5% of the population, served as active-duty.
Shutterstock
The share of active duty military members has been declining
U.S. military demographics have changed dramatically over time as well. Today, a much
larger share of women serve—female enlistees account for 16% of enlisted forces, up from 2% in 1973, while the share of female officers has increased from 8% in 1973 to 19%. At the same time, the Armed Forces have become more racially and ethnically diverse, and the share of military members with children has fluctuated over time. In 2010 and 2011, 44% of active-duty military personnel were parents; as of 2020, this figure had dropped to less than 36%.
Fewer active duty military personnel are parents than a decade ago
As U.S. military demographics change over time, so do the share of Americans who are part of a military family. While just over 3% of Americans are in military households, this figure varies greatly by geography, based on the presence of U.S. military bases. At the state level, Hawaii, which has 13 military bases, is home to the largest share of military household members, at 11.2% of the population. Military families are also common in Alaska, with nine bases, where 10.5% of the population are in military households. At the other end of the spectrum, only about 2% of the population in both Michigan and New York live in a military household.
Hawaii _ Alaska residents are most likely to live in military homes
To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most military families, researchers at
Filterbuy analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metros according to the percentage of the population in a military household—defined as one in which at least one household member currently serves in the military, Reserves, or National Guard. Researchers also calculated the percentage of the population who are active-duty military personnel, the percentage of the population who are Veterans, the percentage of the population who are in the Reserves or National Guard, and the military branch with the largest active presence.
Here are the metros with the most military families.
Small and midisze metros with the most military families
15. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
Photo Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 3.4% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.1% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 5.8% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.2% Military branch with largest active presence: Army
Shutterstock
14. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
Photo Credit: Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 3.7% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.1% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 4.9% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.3% Military branch with largest active presence: Navy
Shutterstock
13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 3.7% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.6% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 6.0% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 0.7% Military branch with largest active presence: Army
Shutterstock
12. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Photo Credit: Chuck Wagner / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 3.9% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.3% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 4.6% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.2% Military branch with largest active presence: Army
Shutterstock
11. Kansas City, MO-KS
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 3.9% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.4% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 5.9% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.2% Military branch with largest active presence: Army
Shutterstock
10. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
Photo Credit: Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 4.0% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.4% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 6.8% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.1% Military branch with largest active presence: Air Force
Shutterstock
9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 4.0% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.1% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 5.7% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.5% Military branch with largest active presence: Air Force
Shutterstock
8. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Photo Credit: Olivier Le Queinec / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 4.3% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.5% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 6.1% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.1% Military branch with largest active presence: Navy
Shutterstock
7. Tucson, AZ
Photo Credit: LHBLLC / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 4.4% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.7% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 7.5% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.1% Military branch with largest active presence: Air Force
Shutterstock
6. Jacksonville, FL
Photo Credit: CHARLES MORRA / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 4.4% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.9% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 8.9% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.0% Military branch with largest active presence: Navy
Shutterstock
5. Richmond, VA
Photo Credit: Felix Lipov / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 4.5% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.5% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 6.0% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.3% Military branch with largest active presence: Army
Shutterstock
4. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Natalia Bratslavsky / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 4.5% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.4% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 6.5% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.3% Military branch with largest active presence: Air Force
Shutterstock
3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 5.4% Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.6% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 7.4% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.2% Military branch with largest active presence: Air Force
Shutterstock
2. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
Photo Credit: kan_khampanya / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 5.6% Percentage of population who are active duty: 1.4% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 6.0% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 0.8% Military branch with largest active presence: Navy
Shutterstock
1. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
Photo Credit: LorraineHudgins / Shutterstock
Percentage of population in a military household: 11.6% Percentage of population who are active duty: 3.4% Percentage of population who are Veterans: 11.4% Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.0% Military branch with largest active presence: Navy
Shutterstock
