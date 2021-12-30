Illinois National Guard units home in time for holidays

SPRINGFIELD — More than 250 Illinois Army National Guard soldiers returned home in November and December, just in time to celebrate the holidays with their families.

Twenty soldiers with the 176th Cyber Protection Team, based in Bloomington, returned home just before Christmas, according to a news release. The unit had served in Fort Meade, Maryland, since October 2020.

The Springfield-based 233rd Military Police Co. deployed two separate teams to the Middle East, a five-soldier personnel security team and about 60 soldiers for base security and military law enforcement operations. Approximately 65 soldiers returned to their families just before Christmas after a nearly 10-month deployment, the news release said.

Approximately 55 soldiers of the 616th Engineer Utilities Detachment are moving from Beardstown to Macomb following the unit’s return from the Middle East in November. Based primarily in Kuwait, the unit provided construction and facilities repair for base camps and ensured compliance with local construction and utility standards, among other duties.

The largest unit, the 1970th Quartermaster Co. based in North Riverside, was sent home Nov. 5 after serving as part of a federal mission at the U.S.-Mexico border for approximately a year.

