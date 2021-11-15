Illinois mausoleum opened on anniversary of Chicago cardinal's death

HILLSIDE — A mausoleum where eight Chicago Catholic leaders are interred was briefly opened to the public to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin.
More than 50 people toured the site Sunday at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside.
"People come and they take away (lessons for) their life. It's all part of their journey of faith," Deacon Glenn Tylutki said, referring to the art and mosaic tiles inside.
Bernardin died in 1996 at age 68. Eight bishops or archbishops are in the mausoleum, the Chicago Tribune reported.
"They're in this building all by themselves. It's kind of special," Cameron Fox said. "And it's really pretty."
Cardinal Francis George chose to be buried near his parents in Des Plaines. He died in 2015.
10 things to know about Rivian IPO
3,136
Employees at the Normal factory. Rivian in 2017 paid $16 million for the former Mitsubishi plant, which now houses vehicle and manufacturing engineering, manufacturing operations, supply chain and logistics, IT, quality and customer support workers.
LEE NEWS SERVICE FILE PHOTO
20
Percentage equity stake that Amazon has in Rivian as of Sept. 30, for a total of about $1.35 billion.
PROVIDED
2009
Year Rivian was founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate R.J. Scaringe. Today, the company has about 9,000 employees and is headquartered in Irvine, California, south of Los Angeles, with offices in Michigan, Arizona and elsewhere.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
1.2 trillion
Market cap of electric vehicle industry leader Tesla. Numerous legacy auto makers and startups are racing to capitalize on interest in electric vehicles and incentives. Illinois lawmakers last week passed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which provides tax credits for purchases and financial assistance for companies to start operations.
Mel Melcon, Los Angeles Times
100,000
Custom EV vans Rivian is building for Amazon.
PROVIDED BY AMAZON
10.5 billion
Dollars Rivian has raised from investors since 2019, including Ford, T. Rowe Price and Amazon.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
150,000
Annual capacity of Normal factory. The IPO filing says an expansion is expected to bring production up to 200,000 in the next two years. The company has filed paperwork with the town to add 623,000 square feet, bringing the total footprint to 3.9 million square feet.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dominant
The Rivian Automotive site in Normal. The company is seeking a valuation of more than $53 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
55,400
Preorders for the company's inaugural models, according to the IPO filing. The R1T truck, which starts at $73,000, rolled off the assembly line September. The R1S SUV, which costs $75,500, is expected to be sold starting in January. Both have about 300 miles of range and go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
135 million
Class A common shares that Rivian is planning to offer, priced at $57-62 per share, according to the SEC filing. The company filed papers in August to go public and at the time set the valuation at about $70 billion. Federal filings show the company has lost about $2 billion since the beginning of 2020 and plans to spend about $8 billion on equipment and infrastructure until the end of next year.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
