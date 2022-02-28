Illinois mask mandate lifted, including for schools, but some places still require use

JACKSONVILLE — As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, masks are no longer mandated in most indoor locations in Illinois.

The restriction will not change for long-term care facilities, day cares, health care facilities and some other congregate settings. Masks also still will be required in some locations, such as airplanes and public transportation, because of federal regulations. Municipalities and private businesses also can make their own rules for mask use.

But schools will not be on that list of places where masks still must be worn.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker originally said he would see what lifting the mandate did to cases of COVID-19 before determining whether to exempt schools. He reversed that late Friday after the Illinois Supreme Court denied his appeal of a restraining order that said the school mandate was not legal.

Many districts already have allowed students and staff to decide for themselves whether to wear a face covering because of the restraining order.

A mask mandate has been in effect for indoor public settings since Aug. 30, when coronavirus cases started to spike in Illinois.

Public health officials defended the highly polarized decision to require mask use. They pointed to Illinois having fewer new cases, hospitalizations and deaths than other Midwest states in the months that followed the mandate. Critics, however, pointed to Illinois being among the last states to remove the mandate and the continued perceived government intrusion into personal choice.

After hitting pandemic-high levels in January, new infections have fallen by about 70% and availability of once-scarce intensive care unit beds has risen by a fourth, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've taken action to save lives and keep our economy open — and I'm proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has our made our state a leader in the Midwest," Pritzker said. "Our hospitals are much better positioned to handle emergencies and more than half of all eligible adults have been boosted; this is the progress we needed to make to remove our state indoor masking requirements."

He encouraged people to make the choices going forward they felt were best for their health and for their family and, "most importantly, to treat each other with kindness and compassion."

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that there were 13,028 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 355 related deaths statewide last week. Since March 2020, 3,026,737 cases and 32,654 deaths have been recorded in Illinois.

"We are now entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and, while our focus continues to be on preventing severe illness and ensuring our health care systems aren't overwhelmed, we are also looking forward to how we will coexist with COVID-19," state health Director Ngozi Ezike said. "We each have a role to play in staying healthy and we have many tools that can help protect us from severe illness due to COVID-19."

More than 8 million eligible Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated and about 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines are being administered each day in the state, according to the health department.

