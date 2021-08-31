Illinois man pleads guilty in US Capitol siege

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago tech CEO who lost his job after being charged with various offenses related to the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has become the first Illinoisan to be found guilty for his part in the riot.
Bradley Rukstales, 53, of Inverness, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to willfully and knowingly parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 6 months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.
Rukstales was president and CEO of the Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia. It placed him on leave the day he was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and a day later it fired him, saying his actions were inconsistent with the company’s core values.
Rukstales said in a written statement at the time that he followed others into the Capitol to see what was happening, and that he regretted his participation.
“Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place,” he wrote. “It was the single worst personal decision of my life; I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back.”
Prosecutor Susan Lehr described a chaotic scene in which Rukstales was among a group of rioters who confronted police in the Capitol’s crypt, a circular room beneath the rotunda. She said Rukstales tossed a chair toward officers, though they were in no danger of being struck by it.
A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging he participated in last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, posting a photo of the plaque outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s ransacked office.
A 24-year-old Illinois man was hit with federal charges Tuesday alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.