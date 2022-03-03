Illinois man in critical condition after ATV falls through ice

GURNEE — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after driving an ATV onto a frozen lake in suburban Chicago and falling through the ice, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were sent to Druce Lake near Gurnee about 4 p.m. and observed a person had gone underwater, authorities said.

A deputy used a row boat to go to the area where the man was last seen, and a fire department diver located the man approximately 6 feet (2 meters) below the surface of the water and attached a rope to him and used it to pull the man to shore.

Paramedics and deputies conducted CPR before the man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

