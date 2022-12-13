Illinois man dies after being buried, rescued from collapsed trench

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUFFALO GROVE — A 27-year-old man rescued from a collapsed trench in suburban Chicago later died, authorities said Tuesday.

Nikodem Zarembra of Elmwood Park was buried for more than an hour and stopped breathing while in the trench Monday evening, the Buffalo Grove Fire Department said.

Fire officials were notified before 5:30 p.m. and removed Zaremba at 6:35 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Zaremba worked for Rooter Solutions of Burr Ridge, which was issued a sewer repair permit for the property.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, fire officials said.

The trench was about 13 feet long, 9 feet wide and 8 feet deep, OSHA said.

"It appears there was no cave-in protection in the excavation while they were performing the work," an OSHA spokesman said in a statement.

Someone answering a telephone call for comment Tuesday to Rooter Solutions hung up on the call.

