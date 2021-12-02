Illinois man charged with illegal entry, disorderly conduct at US Capitol

A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday morning after he was accused of being part of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, according to a federal complaint.

Lawrence Ligas, 62, is facing misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading in a Capitol building, the complaint said.

Ligas appeared before Magistrate Judge Beth Jantz Wednesday afternoon during a call-in hearing. Jantz ordered him released on his own recognizance.

Ligas is well-known on Chicago’s Northwest Side, where he was for years as a low-level political operative to various groups and candidates, including former Ald. Helen Shiller and U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun. He founded the Logan Square Concerned Citizens community group, which was known for its complaints to news outlets and police about crime and declining real estate values and other neighborhood minutia.

According to a profile of him in the Reader weekly newspaper, he was born and raised in the Patch, a predominantly Italian American neighborhood on the Near West Side, and graduated from Gordon Tech High School.

Ligas’ name was first given to federal investigators from a tipster who said that Ligas was quoted by name in an NPR article called, “Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police,” and was quoted as saying, “We’re not moving on. ... We are not Republicans. We are the MAGA party. We are patriots.”

By using GPS data obtained through a search warrant served on Google, investigators found that a Gmail account with the name “l.j.ligas@gmail.com” was present between 2:41 and 3:34 p.m. Jan. 6 inside the Capitol, the complaint said. Records from Google showed that the account was registered to Ligas’ name and a phone number that was also associated with his name.

Ligas was also seen in a YouTube video on Jan. 5 wearing an American flag-style scarf around his neck that was consistent with a person seen on video footage inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

Google records from the account “l.j.ligas@gmail.com” also contained photographs timestamped to Jan. 6 that show a man with a “Make America Great Again” hat inside the Capitol and other photos of a large group of people outside the East Rotunda doors, the complaint said.

Federal investigators also found through Southwest Airlines records that Ligas took a flight Jan. 5 from Midway Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, then came back to Chicago on Jan. 7, according to the complaint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0