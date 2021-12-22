Illinois man charged with attacking cops with flagpole during Capitol riot

An Aurora man identified by law enforcement as a member of the far-right group Proud Boys has been arrested on federal charges alleging he used a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot.

James Robert Elliott, 24, who also goes by “Jim Bob,” was charged in an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with six counts, including civil disorder, assault of a federal officer, entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon and carrying out an act of violence on Capitol grounds.

Five of the six counts in the indictment are felonies, and the most serious counts carry up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Elliott was arrested in Batavia on Monday. He appeared via videoconference Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cummings, who ordered him released on electronic monitoring and a curfew requiring him to stay home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“What you’re accused of doing is extremely serious and dangerous conduct,” Cummings said in overruling a defense objection to the curfew.

During the 45-minute hearing, prosecutors said agents found bear spray in Elliott’s backpack when executing a search warrant on his home. He also admitted in a post-arrest interview to membership in the Proud Boys organization, according to prosecutors.

The bare-bones, four-page indictment does not provide further details on the alleged assault of the officers.

Prosecutors, however, said in court that videos posted online as well as body-worn cameras on some of the officers at the scene showed Elliott among a large group of rioters trying to break through a police line outside the Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Elliott was seen in the footage carrying an American flag on a pole emblazoned with a Greek phrase that translates to “Come and take them,” a phrase “commonly used by individuals and groups as an anti-government rallying cry,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Bond said.

One video that has circulated online shows Elliott dressed in a black helmet, goggles and flak vest with a police radio attached, according to federal law enforcement.

Bond said videos from the incident show Elliott beckoning the crowd forward toward the police line and yelling, “Patriots, what is your occupation?” which is a paraphrase from the movie “300.” Some in the crowd reply with the Spartan war cry, “Har-oo!” Bond said.

As the crowd surges toward police chanting “Four more years!” and attempting to break through some metal barriers, Elliott allegedly can be seen swinging the flagpole in a downward motion at police causing at least one glancing blow on an officer’s head.

Elliott then turns the flagpole and “thrusts” it horizontally toward an officer’s face, Bond said.

“The cops are getting sprayed, there’s a (expletive) fight right here!” the person shooting the video yells.

Another video later shows Elliott moving through the inauguration scaffolding at the Capitol, where an unruly crowd was attempting to move past a police line and gain access to a staircase, Bond said.

After a “munition” explodes near Elliott, he bends over to check on a fellow rioter, then repeats his battle cry and disappears behind the scaffolding, Bond said.

Elliott’s court-appointed attorney, Seema Ahmad, told the judge her client is fully employed and lives in his parents’ basement in Aurora with his fiancee and their 2-year-old twins. He has no prior criminal record.

Elliott was ordered to appear on the charges in Washington on Jan. 6 — which coincidentally marks the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Elliott is at least the 20th person from Illinois to be charged in the Capitol breach, which has led to what prosecutors have described as among the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history.

More than 700 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the assault, including more than 220 individuals who, like Elliott, are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Most of those arrested in Illinois have faced only misdemeanor charges alleging they illegally entered the Capitol, but were not violent or destructive.

Last week, two downstate Illinois men were each sentenced to probation for entering the building through a door that had been breached an hour earlier. They stayed for about 20 minutes, snapping photos and even asking a police officer for directions to the nearest bathroom, court records show.

Last month, former Inverness tech executive Bradley Rukstales was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for his role in the attack — the only person from Illinois to face time behind bars so far.

Elliott, meanwhile, is not the first person to be charged with using a flagpole as a weapon that day. Television and surveillance footage captured a surging crowd outside the Capitol pummeling outnumbered officers with poles, bottles, fire extinguishers, bear spray and other weapons as they made their way past barricades.

Earlier this year, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, an Iraq War veteran, testified before Congress that he was called a traitor by the pro-Trump mob who beat him with a pole flying an American flag.

“It was very scary, because I thought I was going to lose my life,” Gonell said.

