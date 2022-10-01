Illinois man 2nd victim to die weeks after house explosion

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FREEPORT — A northern Illinois man has died more than two weeks after a house explosion that also has killed his wife, authorities said.

Alan Bawinkel, 66, died Friday, the Winnebago County Coroner's office said. His wife, Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, died Monday.

Both Alan and Bonnie Bawinkel sustained thermal injuries in the Sept. 13 explosion at the couple's home in Freeport, located about 110 miles northwest of Chicago.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office.

