Illinois lowers flags in honor of Metro East officer

PONTOON BEACH — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all state buildings to fly U.S. and state flags at half mast in honor and remembrance of slain Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins until sunset on Tuesday.

Timmins, 36, died after being shot Oct. 26 at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach during the traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle.

A funeral is planned in Collinsville, with a burial in Wood River, on Tuesday.

Timmins began his law enforcement career 14 years ago as a Wood River Police cadet, then became a patrolman with the Roxana Police Department, a chief with the Worden department and a patrolman with the Hartford Police Department before joining the Pontoon Beach Police Department last year.

Timmins is survived by his wife, Linsey, of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department, and his daughter, Chloe. He was the son of Timothy Timmins, of East Alton, and the late Beverly Timmins, of Roxana.

Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, has been charged in connection with Timmins' death. Hyden is being held without bond in the Madison County Jail facing two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies; aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and offenses relating to motor vehicles, both Class 2 felonies; and, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

