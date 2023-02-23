SPRINGFIELD — Lottery sales, buoyed by two billion-dollar jackpots, have set a record for the first six months of Illinois' 2023 fiscal year.

Lottery Director Harold Mays said the state has recorded sales of $1.8 billion and estimated returns of $468 million for that period.

"A successful lottery attracts more people to play a little," said Keith Horton, general manager and general counsel of Camelot Illinois which, since 2018, has been the private manager of the Illinois Lottery.

"With a retail network of over 7,000 stores and a world-class website and app, the Illinois Lottery continues to deliver fun, innovative games, engaging content, and a convenient play experience," said Horton. He added Camelot's goal is to build long-term recurring value for the lottery by expanding the player base, offering new games and increasing returns for the state.

Mays said the Illinois Lottery has become is a "valuable state asset" generating funding to support K-12 education and good causes across the state.

During the first six months of the fiscal year there have been two jackpots over $1 billion. The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.34 billion in July 2022 and was won by a single ticket bought in Des Plaines. The Powerball jackpot hit $2.02 billion in November 2022.

In total, Illinois Lottery players have collected almost $1.2 billion in prizes (excluding the Mega Millions jackpot) during the first six months of the year. That includes 32 Illinois players winning prizes of $1 million or more, including one winning ticket sold in Alton three days before Christmas.

Mays noted the Illinois Lottery's responsible gaming program has been recognized for demonstrating industry best practice and received the highest level of certification from the World Lottery Association Responsible Gaming Framework and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.

"Ensuring we offer our players a responsible playing environment is at the foundation of everything we do at the Illinois Lottery," said Mays. "But our work doesn't stop here. We believe in continuous improvement and will continue to build our approach to responsible gaming to support our players and retailers."

About two-thirds of the adult population of Illinois now report they play the lottery, state officials said. That's increased from around half of the adult population since 2018.

The Lottery reported record sales in FY19 and FY21, with record annual proceeds of $834 million returned to the state in FY22. The Lottery has delivered three of its five highest annual proceeds to the state in the past five years.

The 2022 Financial Year runs July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

