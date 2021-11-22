Illinois looks to return 11 Purple Hearts to rightful owners

SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois wants the public's help to return nearly a dozen Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.
The medals are awarded to members of the U.S. military who are injured or killed while serving. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the 11 medals each were left in a bank safe deposit box that went untouched for years. The treasurer's office received them as part of the office's unclaimed property program after the owners could not be found.
“These medals personify honor, sacrifice, and duty,” Frerichs said. “They belong in the loving care of families rather than hidden inside our cold basement vault.”
His office released a list Thursday of the last names associated with the safe deposit box, the date in which the medal was recorded with the state treasurer’s office and the location of the bank. They include multiple banks across Illinois and one in Portland, Oregon.
Frerichs asked anyone who may have a lead on locating a veteran or his or her family to contact his office.
Gallery: Bears fall to Ravens
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass tp Darnell Mooney with James Daniels (68) and Sam Mustipher during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) begins to celebrate his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) intercepts a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal off the hold of Sam Koch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scores on a deep pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman heads into the end zone past Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman, center, celebrates his touchdown with Bradley Bozeman, left, and Ben Powers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) reacts after scoring the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) scores the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts in the endzone at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts in the endzone at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery walks off the field after the team's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates with teammates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton that ended an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) makes a game ending sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears' fans react late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ravens Bears Football
A Chicago Bears' fan reacts late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs after a catch against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) reacts after a stop of the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs after the catch against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after making a field goal against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears Head coach Matt Nagy, middle with visor, watches late in the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) to end the NFL game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
