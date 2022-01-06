Illinois legislators gather, slowly, in Springfield for third session marked by COVID-19 pandemic

The Illinois General Assembly’s 2022 session, the third to be held under the cloud of the pandemic, got off to a slow start Wednesday.

House and Senate chambers were far from filled as things got underway and when the House took roll to start the day, only 62 of 73 Democrats — and no Republicans — answered the call, just barely meeting the minimum 60 members needed to convene. GOP lawmakers came to the floor later Wednesday when the House reconvened after a recess.

The attendance situation was initially worse in the Senate, which didn’t field enough members for the chamber’s normal course of business to begin until late Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn’t entirely clear why legislators trickled in so slowly, although the week’s calendar was shortened to a single day because of the latest surge of COVID-19 in the state.

Nonetheless, the day was not without partisan politics as Senate Republicans sparred with Democrats who hold supermajorities in both parties over the latest Democratic-drawn redistricting plan.

In a committee hearing, Republican senators grilled Democratic Senate President Don Harmon about a proposal to create new judicial boundaries in central Illinois.

Harmon, of Oak Park, said the redistricting of judicial subcircuits was needed to be reflect the diversity of the population they represent. The proposal, he said, was modeled after a law passed previously that requires judicial redistricting in Cook County.

“If you have judges in an urban county all elected from rural counties outside of that urban center, there could be a real lack of faith in the judiciary,” Harmon said.

Republican state Sen. Jil Tracy, of Quincy, questioned whether the redistricting was necessary outside of Cook County.

“Was any one group or individual pushing this?” she asked Harmon. “I represent areas near some of these counties that are going to be affected. I have never had anyone say that they felt this was necessary or needed.”

Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods criticized the Democrats for a “lack of transparency” with the redistricting process, even though Harmon had contended that the public had known since last month that such a plan could be in the works.

“I do stand by our process throughout this redistricting effort. We have heard countless hearings, taken all sorts of testimony,” said Harmon.

“I would point out that while standing by it, I also could not imagine a process that you would endorse,” he said to McConchie. “So, I understand we’re on opposite sides of this.”

McConchie released a statement later Wednesday, saying Democrats have been power hungry throughout this process “at the expense of democracy.”

“As was stated today in committee, partisanship was a factor in drawing the sub circuit maps. Our caucus will not assist in any effort to corrupt our judicial system through partisan gerrymandering,” McConchie said. “If the Democrats want a power grab of our courts, they can do it on their own. The judicial branch, above all, should be held to a higher standard than this sort of politicization.”

The debate was similar to ones that took place last year as Democratic-drawn maps for the state legislature and Congress were pushed through the General Assembly over Republican objections and later signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Acknowledging the unrelenting march of the pandemic, the House on Wednesday voted to extend rules allowing legislators to participate in session days remotely through June 1. Remote voting was first allowed in 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic and has been extended as the coronavirus has lingered.

Pritzker’s office on Wednesday disclosed that was working remotely through at least Sunday after having “close contact” with an employee in the governor’s office who tested positive for COVID-19.

“With the Omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” according to a statement from his office on Wednesday. “The governor tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as this morning and is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

Session days scheduled for next week could be held remotely, though neither chamber has formally announced its plans.

