Illinois lawmakers react to invasion of Ukraine

Dick Durbin wrote on Twitter that this week he visited Lithuania, and talked with U.S. soldiers from Illinois who were training Lithuanian soldiers in a NATO exercise.
"This week, I had lunch w/ soldiers from Kankakee, Montgomery, & Latham, IL. They are in Lithuania training their soldiers in a NATO exercise. Now, they will awaken to the most dangerous land war in Europe since World War II. We need to stand together for them & thousands more like them.
"Let me be clear: Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine's sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred.
Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe."