Illinois joins the Rose Parade

Illinois will be well-represented on the national stage Monday, with a float taking part for the first time in the 134th Rose Parade.

"American Idol" finalist and Illinois native Grace Kinstler will perform live from the float, which will showcase Illinois tourism and the state's travel diversity.

The Rose Parade, often called the Tournament of Roses Parade, is one of the nation's most popular New Year's parades and is broadcast live from Pasadena, California. It will be broadcast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

The state's 24-foot-tall float was built over four months, with volunteers providing 22,000 hours to complete it. It features almost 30,000 flowers.

Using the Enjoy Illinois campaign theme of " Illinois. The Middle of Everything," the float includes a replica bust of Abraham Lincoln, a Route 66 sign and such tourist attractions at the Chicago Navy Pier Centennial Wheel, a real waterfall to represent the Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest, skyscrapers and the Cloud Gate — also known as The Bean — and lots of the state's official flower, the violet.

"Growing up in the Midwest, our family enjoyed many trips to Illinois and marveled in the beauty of the state. Welcoming Enjoy Illinois to the parade has brought up cherished family memories," said Amy Wainscott, 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses president.

Kinstler, who will perform her original song, "Leo," said she was honored to "represent my home state and get the chance of a lifetime to perform at the iconic Rose Parade. This is a great opportunity to kick off the new year in a way that makes me feel like I'm back in sweet home Chicago."

