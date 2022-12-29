 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois joins the Rose Parade

  • 0
Rose Parade float

In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. 

 MICHAEL OWEN BAKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois will be well-represented on the national stage Monday, with a float taking part for the first time in the 134th Rose Parade.

"American Idol" finalist and Illinois native Grace Kinstler will perform live from the float, which will showcase Illinois tourism and the state's travel diversity.

The Rose Parade, often called the Tournament of Roses Parade, is one of the nation's most popular New Year's parades and is broadcast live from Pasadena, California. It will be broadcast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

The state's 24-foot-tall float was built over four months, with volunteers providing 22,000 hours to complete it. It features almost 30,000 flowers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Grace Kinstler reflects on losing her dad unexpectedly and shares how he motivates her to keep going when things get tough. In the American Idol audition room, Grace blows the judges away with her rendition of “Natural Woman” by Arthea Franklin. Luke Bryan even tells Grace her audition is right up there with the Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson auditions! Watch here to see Grace’s performance that gave Katy Perry chills!

See more of American Idol 2021 on our official site: http://www.americanidol.com

Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol

Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol

Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC.

American Idol 2021

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, while multimedia personality Bobby Bones serves as the in-house mentor.

Using the Enjoy Illinois campaign theme of " Illinois. The Middle of Everything," the float includes a replica bust of Abraham Lincoln, a Route 66 sign and such tourist attractions at the Chicago Navy Pier Centennial Wheel, a real waterfall to represent the Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest, skyscrapers and the Cloud Gate — also known as The Bean — and lots of the state's official flower, the violet.

"Growing up in the Midwest, our family enjoyed many trips to Illinois and marveled in the beauty of the state. Welcoming Enjoy Illinois to the parade has brought up cherished family memories," said Amy Wainscott, 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses president.

Kinstler, who will perform her original song, "Leo," said she was honored to "represent my home state and get the chance of a lifetime to perform at the iconic Rose Parade. This is a great opportunity to kick off the new year in a way that makes me feel like I'm back in sweet home Chicago."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

United States: A look at the storm dubbed 'blizzard of the century'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News