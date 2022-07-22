Illinois jobless rate falls to lowest point since start of pandemic

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois economy added 18,800 jobs during June as the unemployment rate fell to 4.5%, the lowest it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is down one-tenth of a percentage point from May, and down two full percentage points from June 2021.
Preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed the sectors with the biggest gains during June were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, construction, and educational and health services.
Slight declines were reported in the financial industry and the catch-all category “other services.”
“With the statewide unemployment rate at its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, the data released (Thursday) is a further reflection of continued economic recovery and evidence of a strengthening Illinois labor market,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in a statement.
Prior to the pandemic, Illinois had seen its lowest unemployment rate ever, at 3.5% in December 2019. It climbed to 4.9% in March 2020, when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic existed, and reached a historic high of 17.4% in April 2020 after restaurants, bars, theaters and other “nonessential” businesses were ordered to close in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
The state’s jobless rate has since been on a continuous downward trend as businesses gradually reopened.
The trend in Illinois mirrors what has been happening nationally, although the state continues to lag behind the rest of the country in its recovery. The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.6%, unchanged from the month before but down from its peak of 14.7% in April 2020.
Illinois’ unemployment rate also stood higher than all of its surrounding states. Indiana, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin all had jobless rates below 3% while Kentucky stood at 3.7%. In fact, the 4.5% rate recorded in Illinois was the fifth highest in the nation. Pennsylvania and Delaware also were at 4.5%.
The economic recovery also has had its downside. Growing employment and rising wages have brought about increased consumer demand at the same time supply chains needed to satisfy that demand have remained bottlenecked, causing prices to spiral upward at an annual rate of 9.1% in June.
Photos: Heat wave stretches across US
A worker replaces shingles on a roof Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Oklahoma City, before the heat of the day sets in. Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
People try to keep cool at the Justa Center, a resource center catering to the older homeless population, as temperatures hit 110-degrees Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat associated deaths in Arizona's largest county appear headed for a record this year with 17 such fatalities reported through the first week of July and another 126 under investigation as a growing number of homeless people live outside as temperatures remain well into the triple digits. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Edinburg Vela High School marching band members perform during practice at Edinburg Vela High School Wednesday, July,20, 2022 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
Delcia Lopez
Yonathan Ghersi, owner of 26 Degrees brewing stops to take a break from cleaning kegs in the heat, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Derell Sevenson of Soul Hibachi and Seafood cooks over a hot grill, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Artist Rosita de Amarin cools down with a chilled mango from her ice chest, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Asa Smith, 7, of Brattleboro, Vt., relaxes in the waters at Old Jelly Mill Falls, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Dummerston, Vt., as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Kristopher Radder
Sopheya Gutierrez, 6, of Westminster, Vt., rides on the back of her mother, Starr, as they cool down in the West River, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Dummerston, Vt., as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Kristopher Radder
Kimberly Rodriguez, from Springfield, Mass., goes tubing with her two daughters, Katalina Oyola, 5, and Jerriahnys Oyola, 2, as they cool down in the West River, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Dummerston, Vt., as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Kristopher Radder
Ducks pass a beachgoer as they float down the American River at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Once again temperatures in California's capital crossed the 100-degree mark. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
A woman and youngster wade in the waters of the American River at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Once again temperatures in California's capital crossed the 100-degree mark. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Dylan Schoenfeld, 9, of California, leaps over a fountain while cooling off with his brother Charlie, 5, while on vacation during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Boston. Dangerously high temperatures Thursday threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South as millions of Americans sought comfort from air-conditioners, fire hydrants, fountains and cooling centers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Brent Thurmon, who is currently homeless, is wheeled on 11th Street, just west of Trenton Ave., by friend A.J. McCosar, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Thurmon had been in a local hospital for dehydration, and was treated and released. He said they gave him an IV and a security guard took him to 11th and Trenton and dropped him off. He was unable to get up or move. McCosar was going to take him to a friend's house where he could recuperate(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Mike Simons
A girl cools off at a fountain during hot weather at the River Trails Park District Woodland Trails Pool in Mount Prospect, Ill., Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A woman pushes a stroller during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A man runs during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A man plays tennis during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
"It's a volcano!" exclaims 6-year-old Nolan Rought of Madison, Wis. as he uses his shirt to diffuse a fountain at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to the National Weather Service, the St. Louis region is expected to experience triple-digit temperatures through the weekend with heat index up to 109 expected on Saturday.(Jack Myer/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Jack Myer
A child, right, reacts under a plastic rain cover as he walks in the rain with his family during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Manhattan, New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
People take shelter from rain during summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A woman uses her phone during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
Noah Hurtado, 9, splashes down a water slide during a visit to a sprayground Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory Thursday for areas of southeast New Mexico, southwest Texas and west Texas. High temperatures between 96 and 98 degrees are expected to last until Monday according to the NWS' extended forecast (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
From left, Arturo Coca, 8, Maricla Coca, 7, and Madalyn Lange, 5, walk through a water feature as they cool off from the heat during a visit to a sprayground Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory Thursday for areas of southeast New Mexico, southwest Texas and west Texas. High temperatures between 96 and 98 degrees are expected to last until Monday according to the NWS' extended forecast. ((Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
A man rests in the park at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A man rests with his dog as a couple passes by at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
People spend time at the park at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
People spend time at the park at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A woman cools off at a fountain at the Woodland Trails Pool in Mount Prospect, Ill., on a warm Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!