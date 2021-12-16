 Skip to main content
Illinois jobless rate falls to 5.7%

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in Illinois fell three-tenths of a point in November to 5.7% as employers added 19,500 payroll jobs to the economy.

Preliminary data released by the Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the biggest job gains during the month were in the leisure and hospitality sector and trade, transportation and utilities, with each adding an estimated 8,200 jobs. The construction industry added 3,800 jobs.

Those gains were partially offset by job losses in professional and business services, which was down 5,500 jobs, and the category known as “other services,” which was down 200 jobs.

November-21-Employment-121621.jpg

Illinois' unemployment rate fell in November but remained above the national average.

“Today’s report reflects the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy,” Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in a statement. “IDES remains dedicated to connecting employers and jobseekers to build a stronger workforce across the state.”

The jobless rate in Illinois was 1.5 percentage points higher than the national rate, which stood at 4.2% in November. That was down four-tenths of a point from the previous month.

Compared to a year ago, when the state’s jobless rate stood at 8.1%, employers have added back 230,200 jobs, with gains across nearly all major industries. Over the year, the leisure and hospitality industry, which was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, has added back 94,200 jobs while trade, transportation and utilities have added back 41,600 jobs.

The financial activities industry, which is down 1,100 jobs from November 2020, is the only industry sector to lose jobs over the year.

