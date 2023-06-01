The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is warning that air quality conditions are expected to be unhealthy for people with respiratory or pulmonary conditions and other sensitive populations on Friday.

The agency's statewide air quality forecast for Friday was "orange," on a color scale ranging from "green" (good) to "maroon" (hazardous). It said warm, sunny weather, coupled with increasing drought conditions, would contribute to increased ground-level ozone, or smog.

"Sensitive individuals should take special precautions and follow their physician-prescribed regimen," the EPA said. "All residents should keep cool and limit physical activity when air quality is low."

The state EPA said businesses and residents were also encouraged to take steps to reduce contributions to air pollution including:

Taking public transit, ridesharing, walking, or biking;

Consolidating errands if driving;

Reducing energy demands;

Avoiding use of gasoline-powered equipment when air quality is elevated.

Air quality forecasts are available at www.airnow.gov. Residents can also subscribe to free air quality forecasts via email or Twitter at http://illinois.enviroflash.info.

