Illinois hospital employees lose injunction bid in suit over vaccine mandate

NorthShore University HealthSystem may take action against workers with religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccinations, for now, while a case over the matter is underway, a federal judge decided Tuesday.

Fourteen NorthShore employees are suing the hospital system alleging that NorthShore won’t let them keep their jobs because of their religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccines. The judge’s decision Tuesday effectively means that NorthShore may fire those employees or put them on unpaid leave while the case is pending, if it chooses.

Judge John Kness of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued a temporary restraining order in late October, barring NorthShore from placing those employees on unpaid leave or taking other action against them. That restraining order, however, expired Monday, and on Tuesday, Kness rejected the workers’ request for a preliminary injunction to keep NorthShore from taking action against them as he considers the overall case.

The workers have “some likelihood of success” on their claim that NorthShore’s actions violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires employers to make reasonable accommodations for religious practices and views, Kness wrote in his opinion Tuesday. But the workers have not shown they’ll be irreparably harmed if they don’t get a preliminary injunction, because they could be awarded damages if they won the overall case, Kness wrote.

In his opinion, Kness acknowledged it’s a tricky issue.

“Striving to save lives while still respecting fundamental rights — a goal professed by both sides — is, of course, both worthy and challenging,” Kness wrote. “But efforts to harmonize those twin aims of safety and liberty must always align with binding legal precepts.”

Kness also denied the workers’ preliminary request that his decision cover all employees at NorthShore who’ve requested religious exemption, said Horatio Mihet, vice president of legal affairs with Liberty Counsel.

But the judge decided to allow the 14 workers who filed the suit to remain anonymous. They’re all named now as Jane Does in the case. They include nurses, a pharmacy technician and a senior application analyst.

“Given the charged atmosphere concerning vaccinations and vaccine mandates, and for the other reasons discussed above, the Court is persuaded that this is the rare case where a party should be permitted to proceed pseudonymously,” Kness wrote. He agreed with the workers’ argument that if their names were revealed, they and their families would become targets for “scorn and humiliation.”

NorthShore said in a statement Tuesday it was “pleased” with the judge’s decision and remains “committed to doing everything in our power to keep our team members, patients and communities healthy and safe.”

The Liberty Counsel, which is representing the 14 workers, said in a statement that “NorthShore has no justification for treating employees with sincerely held religious beliefs against the COVID shot any different from other employees. Even though NorthShore officials claim that employees with religious exemptions are too ‘dangerous’ to accommodate and must be expelled from its facilities, they cannot prove this assertion.”

Kness’ order Tuesday came as hospital systems across the state and country struggle with how to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates. All the major hospital systems in the Chicago area are requiring their workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, with many, but not all, granting exemptions for those who don’t want to get vaccinated for religious or medical reasons.

The state of Illinois is requiring health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines or be tested at least weekly. The Biden administration is also mandating vaccines for many health care workers, a decision that’s also being contested in court.

Under Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines, employees can ask to be exempted from vaccination requirements because of sincerely held religious beliefs or because of disabilities. But employers don’t have to grant those exemptions if an unvaccinated person would pose a direct threat to others in the workplace, or if accommodating him or her would be an undue burden.

The 14 workers say in the lawsuit that they are willing to be regularly tested for COVID-19, wear masks and report if they’re having symptoms, rather than be vaccinated.

Kness wrote it’s possible that, as the case progresses, a fact-finder could determine that those accommodations would not be undue burdens.

Some of the NorthShore workers don’t want to get vaccinated because of the vaccines’ links to aborted fetuses, according to the complaint.

None of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. contains fetal cells. But cell lines derived from two abortions, performed decades ago, were used in the testing or development of the vaccines, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Other religious authorities, including the Vatican, have deemed the use of the vaccines morally acceptable.

In all, about 700 NorthShore employees requested exemptions to the vaccine mandate, and about 500 of those were for religious reasons. Over the past couple of months, NorthShore has changed course several times in how it deals with those requests, according to the judge’s order.

Initially, NorthShore denied almost all of those religious exemption requests, the judge wrote. At one point, NorthShore then decided to grant the religious exemptions but place those employees on unpaid leave. NorthShore is now saying it will terminate employees who are not vaccinated for religious reasons by the end of the year, the judge wrote.

