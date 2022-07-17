Illinois hikers should show caution, not fear if confronted by a venomous snake

BELLEVILLE — Illinois doesn't have a large population of venomous snakes, but there are a few, and there are ways to deal with them should you cross paths with one.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Specialist Scott Ballard said the types of venomous snakes commonly found in the metro-east area are not aggressive toward humans unless they are provoked.

Ballard said there's no cause of fear — only caution. In the meantime, snakes serve a useful purpose.

Snakes help control tick and mouse infestation. One snake will eat "a pillowcase full of mice each year," which is about 9 pounds' worth, Ballard said. Rodents are the No. 1 carrier of ticks, so less mice means a decrease in tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

The state of Illinois is a large farming community and farmers have issues with rodents destroying crops year round. Snakes are beneficial in this case due to the fact that they eliminate many of the rodent pests.

Generally people can expect to see snakes during the warmer months once they've left their winter hibernation.

But their first instinct is always to get away from a person, even venomous snakes. Ballard is out every week and said he is lucky if he sees one venomous snake a week.

He said copperheads are common in the metro-east, but their fangs are so short that they can barely penetrate denim jeans. Ballard recommends hikers wear protective clothing, including long leather boots instead of open-toed shoes.

Ballard has a few copperheads in captivity for programs. He says their venom is weak and may take two venomous bites to kill a mouse.

Those who are allergic to bee venom are at risk to more severe reactions because snake venom and bee venom share similar proteolytic enzymes, he warned.

Nonvenomous snakes pose some degree of risk, too. Bites can cause infections and an allergic reaction so Ballard recommends that people treat every type of snake bite with caution.

What you should know about Illinois' snake population:

—There are 40 species of snakes common to Illinois.

—Native nonvenomous snakes include the common garter snake (most common snake in Illinois), Dekay's brownsnake, common watersnake, and plains garter snake.

—Illinois' venomous snake varieties include the copperhead (most found in the southern two-thirds of Illinois), cottonmouth water moccasin (only found in Southern Illinois), timber rattlesnake, and eastern massasauga rattlesnake.

Snake venom symptoms

According to Johns Hopkins University, they include:

—Bloody wound discharge

—Excessive bleeding and difficulty with clotting of blood

—Fang marks in the skin and swelling at the site of the bite

—Discoloration, such as redness and bruising

—Enlarged lymph nodes in the area affected

—Diarrhea

—Burning

—Convulsions

—Fainting

—Dizziness

—Weakness

—Blurred vision

—Fever

—Increased thirst

—Loss of muscle coordination

—Nausea and vomiting

—Numbness and tingling, especially in the mouth

—Rapid pulse

—Altered mental state

—Shock

—Paralysis

—Breathing difficulties

Venomous snake bite treatment, according to Johns Hopkins:

—Antivenin, also known as antivenom, is the most common snakebite treatment available in U.S.

—Call emergency help and go to local hospital

—Clean the bite with soap and water

—Keep the bitten area still and below your heart

—Remember what the snake looks like

—Monitor breathing, heart rate and swelling

—Venomous snakes can require your dog to be hospitalized and treated for the bite

If you need help identifying a snake then you can reach the Illinois Department of Natural Resources contact, Scott Ballard. To contact him, you can send a photo of the snake to his email: scott.ballard@illinois.gov or give him a call at 618-694-3398.