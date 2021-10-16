Illinois giving SIU campuses funds for wet lab work

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will receive more than $1.87 million in "wet lab" funding as part of $15.4 million in grants announced Thursday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to announce the investment in the Rebuild Illinois funded Wet Lab Capital program to support eight new wet lab spaces throughout Illinois, helping to make way for advancements in research and medicine, grow startups and make Illinois more competitive in life sciences.

"Wet labs allow students to experiment, test and review new technologies and products in a safe, controlled environment," said state Sen Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon. "By expanding access to biotech education throughout the state, Illinois is supporting the industry's growth and looking toward the future in medical research."

SIUE will receive $1,875,569. Southern Illinois University Carbondale also will receive $2,734,008.

"Southern Illinois University Carbondale is honored to receive a Wet Lab grant from the IDCEO," said SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane. "We will use the funding to develop the BioLaunch Core Facility, a multi-disciplinary program providing customized lab services and business development assistance to emerging and expanding biotechnology and value-added agriculture businesses. As an initiative of the Fermentation Science Institute, the Research Park, and the Vice Chancellor for Research, BioLaunch will provide a unique opportunity for the intersection of university research and company product development that results in job creation, workforce development and business expansion in the region and throughout Illinois.

Wet labs are critical to research and development for companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, manufacturing organizations and more. Wet lab space is customized with ventilation to safely handle chemicals associated with biotech research.

The state will leverage $15.4 million in Wet Lab Capital to generate nearly $90 million total in new investment for modern research facilities in communities, Pritzker said.

Illinois is home to the nation's second-largest biopharma concentration, a portfolio of universities putting Illinois at top five in the nation for chemistry research and development and more than 58,000 life sciences companies.

The life sciences industry powers an estimated 717,000 jobs in the state, with jobs in this sector estimated to provide wages 120 percent higher than that of the average Illinois wage.

