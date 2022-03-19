Illinois gas-tax cap proposal picking up support, but might stall before finish line

JACKSONVILLE — A state representative's proposal to fast-track gas cost relief is picking up more passengers as it travels through the legislature.

The question now is whether it has enough speed to make it to the fast-approaching legislative finish line.

State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, filed House Bill 5723 on Friday. On Monday, Republican representatives Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis, Paul Jacobs of Pomona and Daniel Swanson of Alpha jumped on board as chief co-sponsors.

After the bill's first reading Tuesday and its assignment to the Rules Committee, 29 representatives joined the ride. Among them was state Rep. Avery Bourne, a Morrisonville Republican and lieutenant governor hopeful, Macomb Republican Norine K. Hammond and Jacksonville Republican C.D. Davidsmeyer.

The legislation would cap the sales tax on gas at 18 cents a gallon for motor fuel and 80% of that for gasohol and biodiesel blends. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February recommended freezing an automatic annual increase this year, but backers of the Republican measure contend that will do little to help people now. He also proposed temporarily freezing the state's taxes on groceries.

Critics say that could take months before people would notice any difference.

While the prices at the market have risen steadily, the increases have been most dramatic at the pump. Gas prices have skyrocketed in the past few weeks and were $4.39 a gallon Thursday at most Jacksonville stations.

About 78 cents of every gallon goes to state and federal taxes, according to the group Illinois Policy. That is the second-highest rate in the nation, it said.

The Illinois per-gallon tax was 19 cents before being doubled in 2019 to pay for a $45 billion infrastructure plan. There was an automatic annual increase of 1 cent a gallon every July 1.

What sets Batinick's plan apart from others is that is targets the portion of the taxes that are part of the state's General Revenue Fund rather than the Road Fund, so a massive list of projects either started or scheduled across the state would not be harmed.

"Runaway inflation and the high price of oil is driving gas prices to levels not seen in years," Bourne said. "Illinois is one of the rare states that has a sales tax on gas, so as gas prices increase, the price per gallon becomes even more costly for family budgets and small businesses across Illinois."

She said people need relief and that the legislation was a commonsense approach to help families, who "cannot afford to wait."

Democrats have yet to respond to the idea and, as of Thursday, it had not been scheduled for discussion in the Democrat-controlled Rules Committee. The group is a sort of switchboard, responsible for reviewing bills and determining whether to assign them to a substantive committee for recommendation.

The March 25 deadline to get bills out of committee is approaching quickly. The legislative session adjourns April 8.

