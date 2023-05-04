SPRINGFIELD — Forty percent of the 2023 corn crop in Illinois had been planted as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Condition and Progress report.

That compares to the five-year average of 29% planted by this time.

Corn emerged reached 4% as of Sunday, equal to the five-year average.

Soybeans planted reached 39% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 15%. Soybeans emerged reached 3%, compared to the five-year average of 1%.

Winter wheat headed was at 15% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 11%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 31% fair, 55% good and 11% excellent.

