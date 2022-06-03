Illinois farmers ahead of corn, soybean seasons

SPRINGFIELD — Corn planting in Illinois was 89% complete Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 84% for this point in the season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report issued Tuesday.

Corn emerged reached 76%, compared to the five-year average of 71%. Corn condition was rated 1%very poor, 2% poor, 23% fair, 62% good and 12% excellent.

Soybeans planted reached 75% as of Tuesday, compared to the five-year average of 67%. Soybeans emerged reached 52%, compared to the five-year average of 50%.

Winter wheat headed was 91%, even with the five-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 11% poor, 25% fair, 50% good and 10% excellent.

