 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story topical

Illinois farmers ahead of corn, soybean seasons

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Corn planting in Illinois was 89% complete Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 84% for this point in the season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report issued Tuesday.

Corn emerged reached 76%, compared to the five-year average of 71%. Corn condition was rated 1%very poor, 2% poor, 23% fair, 62% good and 12% excellent.

Illinois issues 48 new craft cannabis grower licenses in step to diversify the industry

Soybeans planted reached 75% as of Tuesday, compared to the five-year average of 67%. Soybeans emerged reached 52%, compared to the five-year average of 50%.

Winter wheat headed was 91%, even with the five-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 11% poor, 25% fair, 50% good and 10% excellent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News