Illinois fall trout fishing season opens Oct. 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, Oct. 15, at 59 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.

An early opportunity at select trout sites, the fall catch-and-release fishing season, will open Oct. 1. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning Oct. 15.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the fall season. An additional 80,000 trout are stocked for the spring season which begins each April.

For the 2022 fall trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the season opens at 5 a.m. Oct. 15. During the season, the daily catch limit is five trout. For more information, visit www.ifishillinois.org.

The fall trout season offers opportunities for families to get outdoors and enjoy fishing. Resources are available for taking kids fishing at www.ifishillinois.org/Kids_Fishing/kidsfishing.html.

All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 15, must have an Illinois fishing license and Inland Trout Stamp, which are available at IDNR license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. Check the IDNR website for locations at www.exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.

Fishing licenses and trout stamps also can be purchased with a credit card online at www.exploremoreil.com.

For information about site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers should confirm the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date.