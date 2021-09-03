Illinois extends vaccine deadline for health care workers, educators

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday extended by two weeks the deadline for health care workers, education employees and college students statewide to either get vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular testing.

Those covered by the requirement now have until Sept. 19 to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The original deadline, announced last week, was Sept. 5 but the extension was given after school leaders, teachers unions and the health care industry asked for more time to comply, the governor’s office said Friday.

“Vaccines remain our strongest tool to protect ourselves from COVID-19, the delta variant, and most crucially, to maintain our health care system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors in need of help,” Pritzker said in a statement. “While hospitals and schools move forward in good faith, this extension ensures they are prepared to meet this requirement to better protect our most vulnerable residents and children who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated.”

The sweeping vaccination requirement for all workers in health care and education, from preschools through universities, along with college students, was implemented in conjunction with a statewide mask mandate for public indoor spaces as Illinois tries to blunt pandemic’s latest surge, which is being driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

In addition to requiring all those covered by the requirement to get a first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 19, those receiving the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must get their second shot within 30 days of the first.

Once the mandate kicks in, those who aren’t able to show proof of vaccination will be required to submit to weekly testing, though employers and schools are free to implement more stringent requirements.

The governor’s office said the delay was intended to allow more time for hospitals, schools and others to set up testing programs.

“We share the governor’s goal of vaccinating health care workers against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their families, patients and communities against severe disease, long-term health consequences and possible death,” A.J. Wilhelmi, president and CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, said in a statement. “Hospitals continue to be on the front lines fighting the pandemic during this latest surge of the virus, while simultaneously continuing to make progress in vaccinating health care workers.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the school year just getting started in many districts across the statewide, it remains to be seen whether the delayed vaccination requirement will result in an upswing in cases, especially as people return from Labor Day travel.

Already, the Illinois Department of Public Health has received reports of 81 outbreaks at schools across the state, ranging from fewer than five linked cases to more than 16. The department defines an outbreak as two more people from different households who may have a shared exposure on school grounds.

“Ultimately, keeping everyone safe and healthy while they are working and learning is the main goal,” Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, said in statement. “Extending the deadline will give school districts and higher education institutions more time to bargain the details and the impact of the (governor’s) order with employees, an important step that must take place to ensure that our members’ concerns are addressed.”

Pritzker, who has made his handling of the pandemic the central them of his reelection bid, in recent days has expressed guarded optimism that the delta surge may be easing, repeatedly pointing to state data the shows new hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness are leveling off after rapidly increasing this summer.

But even before the long holiday weekend, the number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 appears to be accelerating once again.

State health officials on Friday reported 5,980 confirmed and probable cases, the most in a single day since late January. That brought the seven-day average of new daily cases to 4,331, up more than 18% from the week ending Aug. 27. The previous week, the average number of daily cases increased by just under 4%.

The number of COVID-19 patients filling hospital beds statewide also continues to rise, reaching an average of 2,224 per day during the week ending Thursday. That’s the highest seven-day average since the week ending Feb. 8, when the massive fall surge was still subsiding.

The state on Friday reported 37 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 24,067 since the pandemic began.

READ THE ORDER: