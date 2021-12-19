Illinois extends license expiration dates to March 31, 2022

"This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities," White said.
The extension applies to anyone whose driver's license or state ID expired between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.
The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits, White's office said.
Commonwealth Edison has proposed giving consumers $21.1 million in refunds through credits on their bills to address Illinois Commerce Commission probes into the bribery scandal that led to ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s ouster.