Illinois extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates to Dec. 1

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday morning that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits have been extended to Dec. 1. The previous extension was set to end July 31.

This means expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until Dec. 1. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits, White said in a news release.

White's office has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers, the news release continued. The letter provides customers with a unique PIN to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN. They may also go to apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp to look up their eligibility status.

Those who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

White encourages people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

White's office also has extended expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits to Dec. 1 for those that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2021, through Dec. 1, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has previously extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.