Illinois expects $760 million from opioid settlement

CHICAGO — Illinois is expected to receive $760 million as part of a settlement with pharmaceutical distributors sued for their role in the opioid crisis, the state attorney general announced Friday.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office said the state's share of a $26 billion opioid settlement agreement is the result of three years of talks.

The majority of the state's award will be used for programs around the state aimed at prevention and recovery from opioid addiction.

Raoul's office said nearly all Illinois counties have signed onto the agreement, along with 104 municipalities. Individual payments for those local governments will be determined by a state panel, which will consider population, overdose deaths, opioid usage rates and the amount of opioids shipped to a region.

"I am committed to ensuring the money we secured through the settlement is distributed equitably to fund critical recovery and treatment programs in the counties and municipalities with the most urgent need," Raoul said in a statement.

