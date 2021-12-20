Illinois driver's license expiring? You may be in luck

 Skip to main content
Real ID file photo

A star denotes a new REAL ID driver's license on March 27, 2019.

 BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

CHICAGO — People with a soon-to-expire Illinois driver's license or state ID card are in luck: You have an extra three months to get your card renewed.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says expiration dates are being extended an additional three months, from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. But he says this will be the final extension from his office, and it doesn't apply to commercial driver's licenses or commercial learner's permits.

White said Friday that his office has continued to serve the public "in a safe and responsible manner" during the pandemic. But he says the extension is necessary "to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities."

White also reminded people that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

