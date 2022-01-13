Illinois driver services facilities to stay closed another week

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday afternoon that all Secretary of State departments, including driver services facilities, will remain closed for an additional week due to continued high numbers of COVID-19 cases statewide.

White previously announced these facilities would be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17. They will now reopen Monday, Jan. 24. Those operating on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 25.

White noted that three commercial driver’s license facilities will open Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. Those facilities are at 734 Baxter Road, Rockford; 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield; and 1905 Rendelman St., Marion.

White encouraged the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services, including:

• Renewing a license plate sticker

• Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN)

• Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card

• Obtaining a driver record abstract

• Filing business services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31. Expiration dates for CDLs and commercial learner's permits have been extended to Jan. 31 for CDLs and CLPs with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

