 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois driver service centers closing due to COVID cases

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois driver service centers are closing Jan. 3-17 because of an increase in COVID cases, the Secretary of State's Office announced Wednesday. 

The office is closing all in-person transactions, which are scheduled to resume on Jan. 18.

Secretary Jesse White in a statement said the closure was made "after careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution."

"The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus," he said. 

The department is encouraging people to visit ilsos.gov for: 

  • Renewing a license plate sticker.
  • Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify. (Call 217-785-1424 to confirm eligibility or to obtain a personal identification number.)
  • Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
  • Obtaining a driver record abstract.
  • Filing business services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish police rescue puppy stuck in a pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News