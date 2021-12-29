Illinois driver service centers closing due to COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois driver service centers are closing Jan. 3-17 because of an increase in COVID cases, the Secretary of State's Office announced Wednesday.

The office is closing all in-person transactions, which are scheduled to resume on Jan. 18.

"The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus," he said.

The department is encouraging people to visit ilsos.gov for:

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify. (Call 217-785-1424 to confirm eligibility or to obtain a personal identification number.)

Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing business services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31.

