Illinois driver’s license, ID card renewal deadlines extended to July 31

SPRINGIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Friday gave residents a four-month extension to renew their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.
The deadline was extended to July 31 after previously having been set to end March 31. It applies to anyone whose driver’s license or state ID expired from Jan. 1, 2020, through July 31.
The extension does not apply to those whose commercial driver’s licenses or CDL learner’s permits are expiring, the secretary of state’s office said. The extension was put in place to prevent customers from rushing to driver’s facilities during inclement weather, the office said.
There have been other extensions in the past particularly during surges in COVID-19 cases. The pandemic prompted White’s office to require appointments for road tests as well as acquiring driver’s licenses, ID cards and Real IDs — the federal identification card that was pushed following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will put Chicago police officers and other city workers who don’t get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday on nondisciplinary no-pay status, her administration said late Friday.