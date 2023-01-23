Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations

The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community.

The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force.

The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, which was initiated by the General Assembly in 1994 to commemorate the achievements and contributions of residents 65 and older.

Community members can nominate someone through the department's website, ilaging.illinois.gov.

Submissions need to be completed by June 1.

