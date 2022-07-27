Illinois Democrats in 'family fight' as Pritzker backs challenge to incumbent party chair

SPRINGFIELD — Standing just feet from one another on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, did their best to portray a unified front.

“We’re all standing here in unison, standing up for a Democratic convention for Chicago and for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said matter-of-factly as state leaders hosted national party leaders scouting out Chicago as a potential host city for the 2024 party convention.

But that unity only extends so far.

In the race for chair of the state party, to be decided by 34 party insiders in Springfield on Saturday, Pritzker has once again backed an opponent against Kelly. It's the second showdown over party control in about 17 months.

In March 2021, Pritzker put his thumb on the scale for Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris. Kelly ended up winning 52% of the weighted vote in that election, which was held to replace former party chairman Michael Madigan.

This time, with a full four-year term at stake, Pritzker has thrown his weight behind state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, who was just elected the Democratic State Central Committee in June.

In many ways, the fight for control over the state party is a rehash of that first fight to shape the post-Madigan state party.

Pritzker's allies have long suggested that Kelly is not the best fit for the job because, as a federal officeholder, she is barred from raising or controlling “soft money” used in state and local races.

This, they argue, unnecessarily hurts the party's ability to support candidates up and down the ballot.

"Leader Hernandez has a long history of activism and has guided her caucus with professionalism and tenacity," Pritzker said. "She will be able to alleviate the severe fundraising challenges the party faces with a federal officeholder as chair and will be able to set our state and local candidates up for success in November."

In addition to Pritzker, Hernandez has received the backing of House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, the Illinois AFL-CIO and abortion rights group Personal PAC. They have all cited similar reasoning.

But it's an explanation that did not sit well with Kelly.

"I feel like that is just an excuse that they keep bringing up," Kelly said in an interview with Lee Enterprises on Thursday. "We are raising the money and we're getting money from all types of entities, whether it's low-dollar, whether it's organizations like unions or other entities. We are raising the money and we will have the money to do what we need to do."

Pritzker, in his statement, also said that he has "a tremendous amount of respect for Congresswoman Kelly and value her input and expertise." He added that he hoped she would accept a position as "federal chair" of the party and work alongside the "state chair" Hernandez.

No such position exists. And it is generally believed that the DNC only recognizes one person as party chair. There can be a vice-chair, but that person must be of the opposite sex of the chair, per DNC bylaws.

Asked to comment on Pritzker's statement, Kelly dismissed the co-chair idea, adding that "I don't feel very respected. That's how I feel."

Kelly's allies insist that a workaround separating her from state fundraising has been effective. According to campaign finance reports, the state party had $2.8 million in the bank as of June 30. The party's federal account had $1.4 million.

The state party brought in more than $1.7 million during the last fundraising quarter — though about $1.5 million was from Pritzker and spent on campaign literature ahead of the June 28 primary.

The state party has a large postage discount, making it a convenient pass-through for party leaders.

Concerns linger about the party's spending on state and local races heading into November.

Kelly did not elaborate much when asked why she felt the fundraising question was an "excuse" and what she thought was the real reason behind Pritzker backing someone else.

"I guess he wanted someone he picked and I wasn't his pick," Kelly said. "The only thing I could say is (if) people were so concerned about the money, they could donate money."

Though she did not say so, this could be viewed as an implicit dig at Pritzker, a billionaire who spent $172 million on his 2018 campaign and has already poured $125 million into his campaign account this cycle.

Pritzker also gave $24 million to the Democratic Governors Association, which was spent on advertisements knocking Mayor Richard Irvin and boosting state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, in the Republican primary for governor.

Pritzker allies insist they are taking the long view, noting that the governor will not be in office forever and the party has to have the necessary fundraising infrastructure in place to support itself once he's gone.

Still, Saturday will be yet another test of Pritzker's political clout. It comes as he is being talked about as a possible future candidate for president. It would not be a good look to lose an internal fight for control of the state party.

It also comes as Chicago courts the Democratic National Convention and Illinois seeks to be an early primary state in 2024.

But regardless, Kelly said this "family fight" will not distract from the party's mission in November and desire to play a larger role in national party politics.

"I'm the Democratic Party chair and I'm going to work hard like we have been going through all of this," Kelly said. "We still send good things out about the governor and everybody else. And we will continue to do that because we want to make sure we're electing Democrats up and down the ballot."