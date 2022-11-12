Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map.

This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.

National Democrats urged those in Springfield to be aggressive. And they were, with the legislature eventually adopting and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signing a congressional map gerrymandered to produce 14 districts that voted for President Joe Biden and just three that voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Despite an expensive, competitive race in the 17th Congressional District in northwest Illinois and late anxieties about the solidity of three Democratic-leaning districts in the Chicago suburbs, the Democrats' gerrymander held firm on Tuesday, delivering the party its desired result in the first of five election cycles it will be in effect.

It is one of the major bright spots for Democrats, who overperformed expectations nationally in the midterm elections but may still lose the majority in part due to a Democratic-gerrymandered map being tossed in New York and the party losing court cases over alleged racial gerrymandering in states like Alabama that, if they had won, could have netted them additional seats.

Illinois, which lost a congressional seat due to slow population growth, will send two fewer Republicans and one additional Democrat to Congress in January.

"Election Day was a very good day for Democratic cartographers," said John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. "They found a way to slice and dice Illinois in a way that provided the 14-3 split that they dreamed of."

"And the truth is Illinois is probably more of a 55-45 state for Democrats now, but they used the maps in a creative and aggressive way to lock in a very solid Democratic majority in the Illinois congressional delegation," he said.

Democrats achieved this by "packing" Republicans into as few districts as possible while consolidating Democratic pockets of strength downstate and stretching out their advantage in the Chicago suburbs to as many seats as possible.

"In the suburbs, you kind of want to stretch the Democrats. It's the opposite downstate — you want to pack the Democrats," said Democratic political consultant Frank Calabrese, who specializes in redistricting, adding that Democrats "have made the Republican Party more conservative in Illinois."

The impact of this cartography could be seen in Tuesday's results, where the Republican candidates received two-thirds of the vote or more in the three districts they carried while Democrats won in six districts where their candidate attained 57% of the vote or less.

The three Republican districts carve up most of the rural portions of downstate Illinois.

In the 12th Congressional District, which covers most of rural Southern Illinois south of Interstate 70, incumbent Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, won 76% of the vote against Democrat Homer Markel.

In Bost's old district, which was initially drawn to elect a Democrat and included greater portions of the Metro East region, his previous best electoral performance was 60% in 2020.

In the 15th Congressional District, covering the rural portions of central Illinois, incumbent Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, sailed to victory 72% to 28% over Democrat Paul Lange. And Rep. Darin LaHood won 67% to Democrat Elizabeth Haderlein's 33% in the 16th Congressional District in northern and central Illinois.

Sandwiched between those large, ruby-red rural Republican districts are two Democratic-leaning districts that connect downstate urban areas and maximize the party's strength there.

It worked, with voters in the 13th Congressional District, which stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana while picking up Springfield and Decatur in between, sending Democrat Nikki Budzinski to Congress over Republican Regan Deering. The vote was 56% to 44%.

This reversed what many Democrats viewed as a mistake the party made in redistricting in 2011, when they attempted to maintain the Metro East-based 12th Congressional District held by longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Costello while creating a central Illinois-based district that they party could compete in.

It didn't work — Costello retired and, though Democrats held it for one more term, Republican Bost won it in 2014 and has held it ever since. In the other district, the 13th, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, turned away Democratic challenges every time.

This time around, the party consolidated its downstate strength into one district, opting to give Bost a safe district while moving Davis into the 15th (he lost the Republican primary to Miller) and making the 13th as Democratic as possible.

"The Democrats, they wised up, they just made one district that was East St. Louis to Champaign," Calabrese said. "It held — it held pretty well."

But a consequence is increasing polarization. In crafting districts to favor their party, Democrats left fewer but undoubtedly redder Republican districts.

This was showcased earlier this year when Miller, a far-right firebrand with Trump's endorsement, bested Davis, a mainstream conservative favored by the establishment, in a primary, which is tantamount to the general election in these new districts.

Still, Budzinski, whose central and southern Illinois-based district buttresses against Bost and Miller's districts, told Lee Enterprises on Friday that "while they're not from my party, I will try and reach out and find ways that we can work together."

"I'm really hopeful that we can because that supports the people in our districts and that's what I want to go to Congress to do," Budzinski said. "So whether we're in the minority or the majority, I think it's going to be very narrow, and I think it gives us all a great opportunity to try to work together and find common ground."

A similar effort to squeeze a Democratic district played out in northwest Illinois, where voters in the 17th Congressional District elected Democrat Eric Sorensen over Republican Esther Joy King by a 52% to 48% margin.

The district, currently represented by retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, was slightly shored up in redistricting with the addition of more suburban areas of Peoria and Rockford as well as nearly all the urban parts of Bloomington-Normal.

"If you look at 17, it's really block by block," Calabrese said. "They try to get every college town and union household that they can in northwest Illinois into that congressional district."

Calabrese said the Sorensen's win was the Democrats' "biggest success story" of the night given that it was viewed as the most susceptible to a wave election.

"Their candidate was not like the typical Blue Dog Democrat," Calabese said. "Usually when Democrats try to win Midwestern rural districts, they try to find people that like to shoot guns and wear camouflage and drive tractors."

"He's the first openly gay congressman from Illinois and he's not from the Chicago area," Calabrese added. "I think that speaks a lot to the strength of the map."

In the Chicago suburbs, the Democrats held three suburban-based districts that Republicans felt could be vulnerable this year.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, held off Republican Keith Pekau 54% to 46% in the 6th Congressional District, Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, dispatched Republican Catalina Lauf 56% to 44% in the 11th Congressional District and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, beat Republican Scott Gryder 54% to 46% in the 14th Congressional District.

"Illinois is a huge success story for Democratic gerrymandering," Calabrese said. "It worked, where 10 years ago, it didn't work."

Calabrese predicted that Democratic dominance of the congressional delegation "will likely last for the whole decade."

Shaw agreed, saying that "if there was ever a time in which Republicans were going to make significant inroads, both in terms of the Illinois congressional delegation and in the General Assembly, this seemed to be the year."

"All the winds were pulling them forward," Shaw said. "And the fact that they faltered is something that will have to provoke some wide ranging reassessment by the party because if they could not do good in this overall climate, it's not easy to envision a climate in which they would do well."