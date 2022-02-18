Illinois court decision lets schools decide mask rules

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois court dismissed an appeal of a judge’s ruling that blocked Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying the issue is moot and districts can decide their own rules.

In its decision late Thursday, the state appeals court noted that the emergency rules that Pritzker implemented on Sept. 17 expired Sunday. A bipartisan legislative oversight panel on Tuesday voted against the state health department's request reinstatement amid a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“The existence of an actual controversy is a prerequisite for appellate jurisdiction, and a reviewing court will generally not decide matters that are abstract, hypothetical, or moot,” the appeals court wrote.

The ruling came about two weeks after Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order invalidating the school mask mandate, as well as several other emergency orders, including vaccine requirements for school employees.

Last week, the Democratic governor announced he would lift the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28 — but not for schools.

In his appeal, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul argued that Grischow's ruling could lead to more cases and a return to remote learning or even school closures.

The appellate court noted that school districts can implement their own mask mandates — a point applauded by Chicago Public Schools.

The nation's third-largest school district reaffirmed its commitment to universal masking, staff vaccinations and remote work or learning for those exposed to the coronavirus.

"These safety measures are what have allowed us to provide our students with the in-person learning environment they need throughout this school year," Chicago Public Schools said in a statement. “We will continue to follow these protocols until such time as our public health partners advise us that restrictions can be safely lifted.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0