Illinois corn harvest trails annual pace

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' corn harvest is trailing its annual pace, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday.

As of Sunday, 2% of this year's Illinois corn crop has been harvested, compared to the five-year average of 7% at this point in the season.

Corn dough reached 92% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 98%. Corn dented reached 77%, compared to the five-year average of 91%. Corn mature reached 27%, compared to the five-year average of 51%.

The corn crop's condition was rated 4% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 51% good and 20% excellent.

Soybeans setting pods reached 93% as of Sunday in Illinois, compared to the five-year average of 97% at this point in the season. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 41%, compared to the five-year average of 39%.

The soybean crop's condition was rated 5% very poor, 5% poor, 23% fair, 52% good and 15% excellent.