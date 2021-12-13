Illinois Congressional delegation urges Biden to support Illinois emergency declaration

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Congressional delegation on Monday wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging the support of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's emergency declaration following tornadoes that caused extensive damage in the Metro East and Central Illinois.

The request is for 28 counties. The storm Friday night killed six after an Amazon warehouse in Madison County collapsed.

“Governor Pritzker has determined that this incident is of such severity that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments, and the State is in need of Public Assistance to continue responding to and recovering from this tragic disaster,” the letter dated Monday said.

The tornado that hit Amazon’s facility was part of a swarm of twisters across the Midwest and South that leveled entire communities. Another tornado destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, killing multiple workers on an overnight shift.

