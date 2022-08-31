Illinois confirms year's first human West Nile virus death in state

SPRINGFIELD — The year's first case of West Nile virus in a human in Illinois has claimed the life of a Cook County resident, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The person, who was in their 70s, became ill at the beginning of this month. The person's date of death and gender were not provided.

"This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra said. "While the weather is warm and mosquitos are breeding, we should all take precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed."

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of mosquitoes infected by feeding on birds carrying the virus. An estimated four out of every five people who contract the virus show none of the symptoms — fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches — but severe illness such as meningitis or encephalitis, or death, can occur. Those 50 or older or who have comprised immune systems are at greater risk.

The first positive mosquito batch in the state was collected May 17 in Will County. The first case of West Nile virus in a bird was confirmed July 5 in Logan County.

There were 65 cases of West Nile virus in people last year and five deaths, according to the state health department. The virus has been detected in mosquitoes in 30 counties statewide and in birds in six counties.

In west-central Illinois, West Nile virus has been found in one bird and 14 mosquito batches in Macoupin County.