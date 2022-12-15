Illinois climatologist: ‘Winter’s coming with a vengeance’

CHICAGO — As scattered snow showers fell across Illinois on Thursday, officials said the region will see much colder temperatures next week, and advised residents to take precautions.

In Chicago, officials spoke of about 400,000 pounds of salt on hand to blanket the city’s roadways this winter. They also asked residents to check on the elderly, and to remember those trying to survive in the elements.

“Please remember it is not illegal to be homeless,” Rich Guidice, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said.

Officials also reminded of city warming centers available for residents. Officials prompted Chicagoans to call 311 if people are seen struggling in the elements.

While frigid temperature are not expected until mid-next week, there have been rumblings of a polar vortex to hit the area.

“Winter’s coming with a vengeance,” said Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford, when asked about rumblings of another polar vortex.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which documents incidents of polar vortexes, they are very rare and happen six to seven times per decade.

There are actually two polar vortices, one in the stratosphere (the atmospheric layer above the one in which we reside), and one here in the troposphere. The tropospheric polar vortex is a very common weather feature that brings colder air in the winter, and is not what most folks refer to when they think of the polar vortex, Ford said.

He said very cold air can be quite hazardous. “Fortunately, most Midwesterners know how to live with very cold weather … dressing in layers, having a big blanket, checking on neighbors and family to make sure they’re doing OK,” Ford said.

Some other reminders are to make sure not to leave pets outside for very long when temperatures are below 20 degrees, “even if your dog — like my sister’s German shepherd — loves it in the very cold weather,” he said.

Lastly, Dr. Geradine Luna with public health said COVID-19 cases are a midlevel, but still occurring.

“Stay home if you’re sick and get tested,” she said, adding vaccines are available for those 8 months and older.