Illinois charity spreads love to women in need, one purse at a time

NAPERVILLE — A purse is more than an object to carry money, keys, a phone and identification, according to #LovePurse founder and CEO Maria Castro.

It can hold items to uplift both the body (makeup, nail files, pain relievers) and the soul (photographs or rosaries).

"I lost my purse once, and I was devastated ... not only that I have to get my license and all that stuff over again, but it was the stuff that was in it that was so meaningful to me. I had a little trinket that my son had given me," Castro said. "It's not just a purse; it's not."

In search of a way spotlight the work being done by a friend at A Safe Haven shelter in Chicago during Women's History Month in March, Castro decided to collect new purses and fill them with toiletries and notes of inspiration that can be donated to women in need.

"I just felt like, it's giving them back that sense of hope ― giving them just that little boost that they may need right at that moment to say this too shall pass," Castro said.

She challenged her friends to do the same.

"I can't even tell you the floodgates opened," she said. "I was overwhelmed at the amount of people that started texting me, calling me, private messaging me."

News of her success spread, and friends from Mutual Ground in Aurora, Community Crisis Center in Elgin and Metropolitan Family Services DuPage in Wheaton asked Castro to host purse drives for them as well.

Castro estimates she collected 800 purses in the first six months.

State Sens. Laura Ellman, D-Naperville, and Suzy Glowiak Hilton, D-Western Springs, have joined the cause and are partnering with Metropolitan Family Services DuPage to hold #LovePurse donation drive from Oct. 12 through Nov. 12.

"For many women, a new purse full of care items is a symbol of a fresh start," Ellman said in a news release. "By giving them what they might need, we are telling women who are struggling, 'You matter, you are cared for and you are worthy.'"

Purses and other items can be dropped off at the Naperville Park District's Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive.

A backyard, purse-filling party last month at a home in Naperville's Saybrook neighborhood netted 46 purses destined for DuPage County women.

The purses were packed with feminine products, deodorant, soap, body lotion, hand sanitizer, tooth brushes, tooth paste, mouth wash (no alcohol), lip balm, nail files, shower slippers, socks, face masks, combs, brushes, travel-size shampoo and conditioner, face clothes, compact mirrors, chocolates, mints, chocolates, floss, note pad, pens and a note of inspiration.

Castro said the short notes convey messages of hope that things will get better. "I'm going to say how much I love this person and that even though we don't know each other, I see her, I hear her," she said.

A new purse can help a woman feel a sense value in a time of chaos and upheaval, according to Mary Beth Glenn, associate director of development for Metropolitan Family Services DuPage.

Glenn said the vast majority of the women her agency assists are domestic violence clients who leave behind everything to escape a dangerous situation.

"These women have been made to feel like they have no value," she said. "Their self-esteem has been beaten down, and they think that no one cares."

When they reach out for help, the first thing family shelter does is build up them up and let them know that none of this was their fault, Glenn said.

Receiving the gift of a new purse helps in the process.

"They know that people in the community care, and they don't think that people look at them like they're second class citizens, like they did something wrong," Glenn said.

Castro said she has been invited to watch the excitement of the women opening their new purses.

"Some of them said they had never been written a note in her life. You know, so it's just that kind of stuff that told me this is your calling," Castro said.

