Illinois businessman convicted in attack on wife released from prison

BULL VALLEY, Ill. — A millionaire businessman convicted of trying to kill his wife during a 2004 attack in their suburban Chicago mansion has been released from prison.

Billy J. Cox, 80, was released on Feb. 25 after serving the required 85% of his 20-year sentence, according to a notice from the Illinois Department of Corrections, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reported.

A jury found Cox guilty in 2007 of attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery for trying to kill his then 65-year-old wife, Carolyn Cox, in September 2004 in their 15,000-square-foot Bull Valley mansion.

He struck her with a blunt object and dragged her through their home before locking her in the garage, where he left two vehicles idling so carbon monoxide fumes would kill her, court records state.

Carolyn Cox was found alive by police who went to the couple's home after concerned relatives were unable to reach her on the day of a planned trip to Paris.

She divorced Billy Cox in 2008 and remarried, changing her name to Carolyn Mahoney and later speaking out against domestic violence, saying it affects everyone, no matter how rich or poor. She died in 2019.

Cox and his late former wife had become wealthy by building Exacto Inc., a chemical company based in Sharon, Wisconsin.

