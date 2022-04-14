Illinois breaks sports betting record with $286M wagered on March Madness

The Kansas Jayhawks, who staged the biggest comeback in NCAA men’s basketball history to win the national championship over North Carolina last week, were not the only March Madness record-setters.
In Illinois, sports bettors legally wagered a record $278.4 million during the men’s tournament this year, according to revenue totals released Tuesday by the Illinois Gaming Board. The women’s basketball tournament added another $7.8 million in wagers.
Nearly 96% of the bets were placed online, boosted by a change in Illinois law that allowed online sportsbooks to compete across the state for new customers.
The $286 million in total March Madness bets netted Illinois sportsbooks $14.3 million in adjusted gross receipts — the money kept after winnings are paid out — with the state receiving about $2.1 million in tax revenue, according to the gaming board.
By comparison, Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 generated about $61 million in bets and $9.5 million in adjusted gross receipts at Illinois sportsbooks, according to the gaming board.
Joe Boozell, lead analyst for gaming industry website PlayIllinois.com, said the $286 million wagered for March Madness in Illinois is up from about $200 million last year, and a sign that the state is becoming a hotbed for sports betting. The gaming numbers also showed that Illinois bettors did better on March Madness than the Super Bowl, with the sportsbooks keeping only about 5% of the wagers in winnings.
“Normally in Illinois, we see that number closer to 10%,” Boozell said. “It means that the sportsbooks didn’t do as well against the public during March Madness as they usually do.”
While it was only the second March Madness with legal betting in Illinois, the roughly 43% increase in the total amount wagered was helped by a change in the state’s sports wagering act last month, which permanently eliminated an in-person registration requirement. Illinois approved sports wagering in 2019 as part of a sweeping gambling expansion bill, but customers previously needed to sign up at a bricks-and-mortar sportsbook to bet online.
Illinois has nine operating retail sportsbooks, seven of which offer online sports betting. FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM, the three largest online sportsbooks in the U.S., are all partnered with downstate casinos. The amended law opened up the floodgates for the sportsbooks to woo Chicago-area customers, precipitating a seemingly nonstop blitz of TV ads throughout the month.
The state’s first sportsbook opened at Rivers Casino Des Plaines in March 2020. Within days, BetRivers was closed and March Madness was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker waived the in-person registration requirement for 10 months during the pandemic, before the state permanently eliminated it March 5.
This year, for the first time, Illinois bettors were allowed to wager on Illinois college teams, but only in person at four Illinois sportsbooks. The two Illinois entrants in the 68-team field didn’t last long, with Illinois losing to Houston in the second round, and Loyola making a first-round exit at the hands of Ohio State.
When Kansas overcame a 16-point deficit to win the championship, it broke a 59-year record held by the Ramblers, who fought back from 15 points down to win the 1963 title against Cincinnati.
Analysts projected the amended law would boost Illinois to a record $1 billion in legal sports bets in March. Totals for the month have yet to be released by the state.
“We should see a $1 billion month by the end of 2022, and this solidifies the idea that Illinois can be the No. 2 sports betting market in the U.S. behind New York,” Boozell said.
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
1 of 4
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
BRIAN RICH, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
U.S. Sen. Tamny Duckworth
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock Lake near Branson on July 19, 2018. Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed. Fourteen people survived.