Illinois boy found dead in Gary had partially frozen organs

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 6-year-old Illinois boy whose body was found in Gary after he went missing died of hypothermia, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday in a pending cause of death.

A postmortem examination conducted Monday on Damari Perry of North Chicago found an extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs, the office said in a news release. The exam also found a scattered discoloration of the skin on the right leg and postmortem thermal injury or charring over the body, it said.

The boy was found naked and wrapped in a plastic trash bag in an alley, the office said.

The boy's mother, Jannie Perry, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Two other family members also face charges.

Police were initially told that the boy was missing from Skokie, Illinois, but the investigation turned to Damari's home “after the family's story was contradicted,” the Lake County, Illinois, state's attorney said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0