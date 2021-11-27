Illinois awards $113K in wildlife habitat improvement grants

SPRINGFIELD — Grant money from the state's pheasant wildlife program will support upland game conservation and restoration of prairies and woodlands in northern Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this weeks grants of more than $113,000. The money comes from the State Pheasant Fund Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program. It's replenished by proceeds from the sale of habitat stamps.
The Logan County-based Quail and Upland Game Alliance will receive $83,362 to complete "wildlife-friendly management work" to pheasant ranges on both public and private land. The alliance will put up about $25,300 in matching funds.
Work will proceed on land that is not part of the federal Conservation Reserve Program as well as enrolled acreage.
CRP pays farmers to take environmentally sensitive land out of production and use it to grow plants that will improve the environment.
A grant of $30,000 was awarded to the Natural Land Institute. The Rockford-based organization's work at Lost Flora Fen on Raccoon Creek in Winnebago County aims to restore 120 acres of native prairie and improve 277 acres of existing prairie and woodland.
NLI staff members say the restored areas will provide better nesting locations and forage opportunities for a variety of wildlife, including threatened and endangered species.
The Natural Resources Department has information online about the next round of grants.
Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is parked at the Normal plant on Sunday. Midwestern states are entering into an agreement to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian's Normal plant shows different charging options.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
