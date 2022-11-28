Illinois AMBER Alert marks 20th year

SPRINGFIELD — This month marks the 20th anniversary of the first AMBER alert issued in Illinois.

The alert system is used to activate and widely broadcast an urgent bulletin in the most serious child abduction cases.

It is named after 9-year-old Amber Hagermann, who was abducted after playing near her home in Arlington, Texas, in 1996. (AMBER also stands for America's Missing Broadcast Emergency Response.)

The system was first created in Texas and is now used in all 50 states.

In Illinois, the first broadcast took place at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2002, in LaSalle, according to the Illinois State Police. A total of 118 broadcasts over two decades has led to the recovery of 89 children, authorities said.

The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force is a voluntary partnership between law enforcement agencies, broadcasters, the Illinois Press Association, the Illinois Tollway, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois Lottery, and the National Weather Service.

Alert coordinator Craig Burge said the program's success relies on Illinois residents. "When a child goes missing, every second counts," Burge said in a press release. "That is why the AMBER Alert Program's greatest tools are the eyes and ears of the public."

Burge said citizens "can take pride in the fact that they can help each and very time a child is abducted by simply being aware of their surroundings."