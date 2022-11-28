 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois AMBER Alert marks 20th year

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — This month marks the 20th anniversary of the first AMBER alert issued in Illinois.

IL Amber Alert

The alert system is used to activate and widely broadcast an urgent bulletin in the most serious child abduction cases.

It is named after 9-year-old Amber Hagermann, who was abducted after playing near her home in Arlington, Texas, in 1996. (AMBER also stands for America's Missing Broadcast Emergency Response.)

The system was first created in Texas and is now used in all 50 states.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In Illinois, the first broadcast took place at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2002, in LaSalle, according to the Illinois State Police. A total of 118 broadcasts over two decades has led to the recovery of 89 children, authorities said. 

The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force is a voluntary partnership between law enforcement agencies, broadcasters, the Illinois Press Association, the Illinois Tollway, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois Lottery, and the National Weather Service. 

Alert coordinator Craig Burge said the program's success relies on Illinois residents. "When a child goes missing, every second counts," Burge said in a press release. "That is why the AMBER Alert Program's greatest tools are the eyes and ears of the public."

Burge said citizens "can take pride in the fact that they can help each and very time a child is abducted by simply being aware of their surroundings."

Officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an apology after an Amber Alert went out featuring “Chucky,” the scary killer doll. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of November 18

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond

Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boys as 6-year-old Romalice Brooks and 4-year-old Ro’Siah Brooks. Relatives said the boys were brothers. Their mother, Teghan Ivy, tells WLS-TV her sons were visiting their grandmother with her when she was inside and heard her sons screaming her name. She tried to save them but also fell through the ice and was unable to reach them.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's protests over lockdowns spread to campuses and communities abroad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News