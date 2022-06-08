Illinois airports to receive nearly $15M in funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced several Illinois airports will be receiving federal support to improve transit, keep travelers and employees safe, and create jobs in their respective regions.

Resources from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program will help each hub conduct needed infrastructure projects, according to a news release.

"Illinois' airports are important economic engines for our state and the source of jobs for so many working families," Duckworth stated in the release. "I'm proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding that will help ensure these airports can improve their infrastructure, create good-paying local jobs and make our aviation system safer and more reliable."

A total of $14,912,204 in funds will be distributed. Airports receiving funds include Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, $5,686,869 for construction of an apron, taxi lane and taxiway, and runway rehabilitation; Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, $7,081,047 for runway removal and taxiway lighting reconstruction; Quad City International Airport in Moline, $1,262,970 for snow removal, aircraft rescue and firefighting safety equipment; Scott Air Force Base/Mid America in Belleville, $678,127 for an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle; and Decatur Airport, $203,191 for runway rehabilitation, runway and lighting reconstruction, and airfield guidance signs.

"The FAA's investment in our state's regional airports will ensure that travelers arrive safely, securely, and efficiently in addition to supporting the local economy," Durbin stated. "Our airports are a critical part of Illinois' economic success. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to support this important regional airport funding for our state."

